Queens man pistol-whipped, zip-tied in home invasion: NYPD

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was pistol-whipped and zip-tied in his Sunnyside apartment early Monday.

The 38-year-old man answered a knock at his door at 39th Place near 43rd Avenue in Sunnyside around 1:20 a.m., police said.

One of the suspects barged inside and struck the victim in the head with a gun, followed by the second who tied him up, according to police.

Cops said the duo fled the home with an undetermined amount of cash, a Rolex watch, a gold chain and a wedding ring.

The victim, who told police he did not know the intruders, refused medical attention.

