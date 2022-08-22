ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck senior Tribal Cadreau proving doubters wrong

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
SAUGATUCK — Ridicule and torment don't phase Tribal Cadreau, he's used to it.

The Saugatuck senior offensive lineman hears it week in and week out whenever he's on the football field. Normally people who play his position are the tallest and biggest kids on the field. Cadreau stands at 5-foot-6 on a good day.

Still, he's the team's best offensive lineman and just one of two returning starters on both the offensive and defensive fronts. His stature may deceive his opponents, but once the ball is snapped he makes his impression felt.

"I'll probably be the smallest guy on the field in every game we play, just like last year," Cadreau said. "A lot of people doubt on me and the rest of the line, but we came in and handle business."

While the opponents talk smack, the Trailblazers senior looks at his height as an advantage. Sometimes on defense, he gets lost behind all the big bodies converging on the line, making it easy for him to pop out and lay a hit on the ball carrier. He works in the weight room just as hard as anybody else and can hit with devastating power when he's in the right spot.

But the bigger advantage he feels comes when he's the guy doing the blocking. The phrase 'low man wins' is a common refrain uttered by coaches when talking about players at the point of attack. Cadreau and his brothers on the line determine whether the game is going to be one or lost. Thanks to his small frame, he's always going to be the lowest man and get that leverage he needs to control the opposing player.

"It gives me such an easier time getting that leverage," Cadreau said. "Like since I'm so small, I can just pop right ip and grab their shoulder pads and then it just lets me move them out the way easily."

Though he's not a physically imposing force to many, it's his work ethic that's taken him to where he is now. Going into his second season as a starter on varsity and helping guide the Trailblazers to a 6-5 season a year ago. During that season, Saugatuck was the only local school to make it to the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.

He led the way for star running backs that racked up hundreds of yards on the ground per game. The physical work he's put in to get stronger has helped, but it's his love for the game and desire to get better that really helps him stand out.

"He's a great pulling guard, has great feet and a great mind as well," said Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn. "He's a student of the game and has such a great passion for this game and drive to improve."

The guys running behind him see that too. Landon Miller, a fullback who moved to the position after playing on the line last year, is excited to have Cadreau blocking for him.

"I've known him for so long, so I know they can get it done, I have no doubt in my mind they can get the job done," Miller said. "It's absolutely hilarious to see a 6-foot-3 kid get pancaked by a kid Tribal's size."

It's the ability to do stuff like that on a weekly basis that lets Cadreau have all the jokes and ridicule from the opponent roll off his back. Plus, it just gives him a little bit more motivation to throw it right back at them later on in the evening.

"We get a lot of people trash-talking us because of our size," Cadreau said. "But when it's the second half and we're up, I just like to talk back and tell them to look up at the scoreboard."

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

Post
