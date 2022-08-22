ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

P.F. Chang’s frozen beef broccoli gets swapped for orange chicken

By Lauren Barry
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjLlV_0hQg5EbI00

Imagine you are at the grocery store. You’re elated to see a bag of your favorite Chinese restaurant dish – beef and broccoli from P.F. Chang’s – in the frozen food section. You buy it and drive home. Maybe your mouth waters a little.

However, once you get into your kitchen and open the bag, a surprise spills out: orange chicken. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service , nearly 120,000 pounds of Conagra Brands food was recalled last month for that very reason. Even more concerning, the orange chicken product contains egg, which was not declared on the bag’s label.

Severe egg allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a “life-threatening emergency that requires an immediate epinephrine (adrenaline) shot and a trip to the emergency room.”

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the mislabeling incident. However, anyone who is concerned about a reaction should contact their healthcare provider.

After receiving two consumer complaints, the producing establishment notified the USDA FSIS about the packaging mix-up.

In a July 30 notice, the USDA announced that an Arkansas-based Conagra producer recalled 119,581 pounds of mislabeled food in 22-oz. packages that read “P.F. CHANG’S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI” produced between May 26 and May 27 this year. The bags have a “5006 2146 2012” lot code as well as a “BEST BY MAY 21 2023” expiration date label and a “P115” establishment number on the side panel above the nutrition facts.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” said the agency. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Photo credit .

As of Saturday, the recall was still active and high priority. It does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands at (800) 280-0301 or Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), via email to MPHotline@usda.gov or the online 24/7 Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System .

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Perdue frozen chicken sold at BJs may contain plastic and blue dye, USDA warns

BOSTON -- If you bought this specific Perdue chicken product recently, make sure not to eat it. A public alert issue was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service for Perdue's gluten-free, frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders. The alert states that someone found a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside the product.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Food#Beef Products#Orange Chicken#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#Chinese#Conagra Brands#The Mayo Clinic#Usda
Popculture

The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Urgent Dole Salad Mix Recall Issued

Salad is a recurring target for recalls, especially in headlines in recent years. But for the current Dole salad mix recall, a dangerous illness or bacteria isn't the culprit. Instead, these salad packages could contain hairy nightshade, which is poisonous and can be toxic, according to BGR. The recall started...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Fifth Season Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Dairy and Eggs in Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit

Food recall news: Fifth Season Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Dairy and Eggs in Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit. Fifth Season announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall for a limited amount of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy