Five people killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

A head-on crash on a Florida highway left five people dead on Saturday morning when a man driving in the wrong direction crashed into another vehicle, police shared.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared that Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving a silver Infiniti sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes at 4:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway.

While going the wrong direction, Simeon crashed his vehicle into a gray Honda sedan carrying four women and a man.

Authorities shared that all five victims died at the scene, and Simeon was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The victims' names have not been released but ranged in age from 18 to 25. The incident is also being looked at as a criminal investigation.

