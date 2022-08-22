ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five people killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX9BZ_0hQg56cj00

A head-on crash on a Florida highway left five people dead on Saturday morning when a man driving in the wrong direction crashed into another vehicle, police shared.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared that Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving a silver Infiniti sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes at 4:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway.

While going the wrong direction, Simeon crashed his vehicle into a gray Honda sedan carrying four women and a man.

Authorities shared that all five victims died at the scene, and Simeon was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The victims' names have not been released but ranged in age from 18 to 25. The incident is also being looked at as a criminal investigation.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
TheDailyBeast

Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists

A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Audacy
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Police identify 17-year-old hit and killed by two cars in Florence

For Laura Valenzuela, her 17-year-old nephew Matthew Lobos was at the center of the family. "He was the literal center of the family," she said. "He literally made parties happen. He came and made sure everyone was fine...He was just a really great and fun-loving kid."Family and friends said Lobos had just started his senior year at Santee High School. However, his final year of high school was cut short after he was purposely hit and killed by two vehicles in Florence."He was about five months away from being 18," said Valenzuela. "His teachers [barely got] to know him a little...
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy