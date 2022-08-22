ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

Mansura man dies after being ejected from pickup in weekend crash

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago
A 71-year-old Mansura man died after his truck ran off a road this weekend near Hessmer, according to Louisiana State Police.

Bobbie J. Moses died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday, Troop E said in a news release.

Moses was driving a 1988 Toyota pickup truck on La. 114 when it veered off the road into a ditch and began overturning. Moses was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, State Police said.

Rapides fatality:Mora man dies after Jeep crashes into tree stump in Rapides Parish

New report:Witnesses say crop duster rolled before deadly crash near Cheneyville

Troop E has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2022.

kalb.com

No injuries reported after school bus accident in Kolin

KOLIN, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board confirmed that a school bus accident happened early Tuesday morning around 6:20 a.m. in the Kolin area. RPSB said a school bus driver attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Hwy 107 and Williams Lake Road. Due to weather conditions, the bus driver had difficulty making the turn and hit a car in front of the bus.
KOLIN, LA
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. "The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria police chief confirms cameras are in high crime areas

News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
