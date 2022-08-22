Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say

Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a teen was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday. Officers received reports of a robbery and a shooting at an apartment complex located at 355 Benmar Dr. around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived at...
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men .
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
cw39.com
Two teens charged with capital murder after kidnapping, shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two teenagers have been charged with capital murder on Wednesday. Police say 18-year-old Jordan Montalvo and 17-year-old Carlos Romero Munoz kidnapped and murdered a 45-year-old Houston mother earlier this month. The teens waived their right to appear in court. They will be held without bail. According...
Man accused of kidnapping ex and coworker shot to death by HPD in Splendora, police say
After his ex refused to talk to him, a man allegedly went to her work and took her coworker. The woman later made a deal to exchange herself for her friend, police said.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Serial robber uses knife, rifle as he strikes several drug stores across Houston area, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores across the city of Houston. According to Houston police, on Aug. 19, a man walked into a drug store in the 2800...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
Click2Houston.com
Alleged gang member brings gun into jail, arresting officer claims he missed it during pat down due to man’s large size, docs show
HOUSTON – An alleged gang member who was arrested Tuesday managed to bring a gun into a Harris County Jail facility because an arresting officer failed to find it during a body search, according to an affidavit. Lacorey Lazes Fairley, 22, has been charged with possession of a controlled...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
Murder suspect shot to death by officers during arrest attempt identified, sheriff says
The 25-year-old suspect was wanted on felony warrants for murder, three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
KWTX
Houston Police investigating murder-suicide
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent muder-suicide Monday morning. Officers were called at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road where witnesses reported a woman exited her car while stopped at a red light and got into a verbal altercation with a man in his vehicle.
Gunman on the run after shooting man at apartment complex on Broadway Street, HPD says
The man knocked on several apartment doors before a woman finally helped him, police said.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
fox26houston.com
Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection
HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
