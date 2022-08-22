SALT LAKE CITY — SUNSHINE TO STORMS. Another active day expected across portions of the state with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Drier air moving in across northern Utah while moisture remains in place for central, southern ,and eastern Utah. With these thunderstorms the threat of flash flooding does remain high. Toasty temps will be in place through the weekend. More stable conditions are expected for the south heading into the weekend.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO