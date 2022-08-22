ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Keep Victoria Beautiful welcomes volunteers for upcoming Fall Sweep

By Carolina Astrain
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A64DP_0hQg3v2l00

VICTORIA, Texas – The public is invited to take part in a community-wide clean up.

Keep Victoria Beautiful is hosting a Fall Sweep.

Christy Youker, executive director of the nonprofit, joined Carolina Astrain on Community Crossroads to share the details.

Fall Sweep

TIME: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Target parking lot

You can learn more by going here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
Klub Tejano

28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed

Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
Klub Tejano

Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria

This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fall Sweep#Community Crossroads#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
jacksonconews.com

New Life for Edna Theater

Something rather momentous unfolded quietly last week in Edna when the Texana Arts Council (TAC) closed on the purchase of the Edna Theater. The TAC’s acquisition of the theater represents the fulfillment of a thirty-year dream for the local non-profit arts association and brings the ownership of this iconic architectural gem full-circle and back into the hands of the good folks of Jackson County.
EDNA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. I sometimes listen to Podcasts in the morning as part of my wake-up routine. Several months ago, I happened upon the Huberman Lab Podcast and found it fascinating. Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist and tenured Professor in the Department of Neurobiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Over the summer, I caught an episode where he spoke briefly about creating and maintaining habits.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Caterpillar Victoria celebrates 10-year anniversary

VICTORIA, Texas – Caterpillar Victoria celebrated its 10-year anniversary of the facility on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The facility has a team of 600 employees with 52 positions available. Though the team is large, workers see each other as family. Alex Rubio talked about his experience working at Caterpillar Victoria for 10 years. “We’re like a big happy family out here,”...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Duval, Northwestern Nueces, Northwestern San Patricio, Southeastern Webb, Southeastern Mcmullen, Northern Jim Wells, Southern Live Oak, Northwestern Duval and Southwestern Bee Counties through 10:30 pm C.S.T. At 8:48 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Beeville to 8 miles south of Freer to near El Cenizo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. The hazards will be winds in excess of 40 mph (radar indicated). These gust winds could have an impact to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
BEEVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy