ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Joy, PA

Mount Joy Marine ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In Central Pennsylvania Crash: Coroner

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT5vE_0hQg2Ytx00
Ricardo Reyes in his Marine dress uniform. Photo Credit: Facebook/Ricardo Reyes

The motorcycle rider who died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 20, has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Ricardo Reyes, 35, of Mount Joy, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at 8:15 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

The Manor Township police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Seitz and Manor Church roads at 7:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The police officers "render aid to the motorcycle rider until Blue Rock FD and EMS arrived," as stated in the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by a deputy coroner from Lancaster County.

The driver of the sedan he collided with was not injured, according to the police.

"Reyes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination," where his cause of death was determined to be Multiple Traumatic Injuries as a result of the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, as stated in the release by the coroner's office.

Reyes is from Lancaster but most recently lives in Mount Joy, he states on his Facebook profile.

For the last ten years, Reyes was a Condition Report Writer at Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, he briefly worked as a Delivery Driver at Pizza Hut in Elizabethtown in 2019, and he was a former Sales Associate at Advance Auto Parts in Lancaster for another decade— but he is most known for being a former 0811 Field Artillery Cannoneer at U.S. Marine Corps from November 2005 through February 1, 2012, based out of Allentown, according to his social media profiles.

He graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 2012 where he studied Collision Repair and he was a Lancaster Catholic High graduate from the class of 2005.

He is survived by his brother Sal Reyes and his wife Debbie and their children in Atco, New Jersey, as well as by his friends and coworkers.

His coworkers have already begun to share about their loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been shared publicly at the time of publishing.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate this deadly crash.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Charged In 'Wrong-Way' Crash That Killed PA Woman On Route 1

A 25-year-old Maryland man was arrested for his alleged role in a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman on Route 1 in July, authorities said. Luke R. Gallucci, of Rising Sun, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25 on charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Joy, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Mount Joy, PA
Accidents
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
City
Lancaster, PA
Mount Joy, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#Motorcycle Crash#Coroner#Traffic Accident#Blue Rock Fd#Ems#Pizza Hut#Advance Auto Parts
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police

Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Passerby Spots Body In Schuylkill River: Report

A body was recovered from a section of the Schuylkill River in Berks County, WFMZ reports.Pennsylvania State Police and local rescue crews were first called to the scene in Union Township on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a passerby spotted the unidentified body, the outlet says.It wasn't until around 10:…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved PA Mom Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash Was 'Ray Of Sunshine'

A Pennsylvania mom who died in a fiery head-on crash is being remembered by loved ones as a "ray of sunshine." Haley Brooks, 23, was behind the wheel of a car that traveled into the opposite lane and struck a second vehicle before it went up in flames on the 1100 block of North Grange Avenue in Worcester Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Pennsylvania State Police said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
LAUREL, MD
sauconsource.com

Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”
CBS Baltimore

Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson

A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
345K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy