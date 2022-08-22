McCutcheon's Allie Shondell commits to Purdue volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE - Allie Shondell will feel right at home when she settles into college volleyball.

The McCutcheon junior setter announced on Twitter Sunday night she has committed to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Shondell will join Purdue's incoming 2024 class.

Shondell's father, John, is Purdue's associate head coach and her uncle, Dave, is the head coach of the Boilermakers. Those two, along with assistant head coach Kathy Jewell, are entering their 19th season together coaching the Boilermakers.

"No place like home!!!! My heart is oh so happy!!!! Biggest thank you to God, my coaches, friends, and of course my family for the opportunity to continue my athletics and academics at Purdue!!!! Truly cannot wait to see what the future holds!!!," was the Tweet from Shondell's account.

As a sophomore, Shondell helped McCutcheon win the Class 4A state championship.

She was named all-North Central Conference in addition to earning Class 4A second-team all-state and MaxPreps second-team All-American honors.

Shondell becomes the fourth current McCutcheon volleyball player to commit to a power five Division I NCAA program, joining seniors Raegan Burns (Kansas) and Chloe Chicoine (Purdue), along with junior Bella Humphrey (Auburn).

A mainstay at setter for the Mavericks since her freshman year, Shondell has 2,297 career assists and averages 10.6 per set. She also has 97 career aces. Prior to her freshman year, Shondell helped the Boiler Juniors volleyball club with the 14U girls junior volleyball AAU national championship.

