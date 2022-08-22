ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Tammie Baker
2d ago

this is very heartbreaking! these young kids had a bright future ahead of them. my prayers and thoughts go out to the families and friends of all 5 of these young men. I say men. but truthfully they are just kids. I'm sorry for your loss. and the long road to recovery.

95.3 MNC

Alcohol and speed likely factor in crash that killed three ISU students

Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

One victim in critical condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s south side. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two male juveniles got into a fight, and one of the boys stabbed the other.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Times-Bulletin

Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted

On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on August 11, 2022. The coroner’s office says on August 21, they were notified of the death of Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, from Columbia City.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Attica man faces child molestation charges, Indiana State Police say

ATTICA Ind. (WISH) — An Attica man with an active warrant was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 14, Indiana State Police say. The Attica Police Department arrested James Beedle, 62, who had an active warrant for child molestation on Thursday at his home in Attica.
ATTICA, IN

