Tammie Baker
2d ago
this is very heartbreaking! these young kids had a bright future ahead of them. my prayers and thoughts go out to the families and friends of all 5 of these young men. I say men. but truthfully they are just kids. I'm sorry for your loss. and the long road to recovery.
95.3 MNC
Alcohol and speed likely factor in crash that killed three ISU students
Alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students who survived the wreck told them they were drinking at a party in Bloomington before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning.
walls102.com
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says
A group of Indiana State University students, including football players, were driving as fast as 90 miles per hour before their fatal crash, one survivor told police.
Alcohol, speeding factors in crash that killed, injured Indiana State University football players
RILEY — Alcohol consumption, speeding, and conditions caused by rain may have played a role in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others. A crash report made by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy states the five occupants of the car were on their way back […]
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
WISH-TV
Police: Boy in serious condition after fight leads to stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing Wednesday evening, leaving a boy with life threatening injuries. It happened just after 6 p.m. at the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two boys got into an altercation on a bicycle.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
wfft.com
Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One victim in critical condition after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s south side. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two male juveniles got into a fight, and one of the boys stabbed the other.
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
Times-Bulletin
Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted
On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened on August 11, 2022. The coroner’s office says on August 21, they were notified of the death of Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55, from Columbia City.
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
wbiw.com
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
WISH-TV
Attica man faces child molestation charges, Indiana State Police say
ATTICA Ind. (WISH) — An Attica man with an active warrant was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 14, Indiana State Police say. The Attica Police Department arrested James Beedle, 62, who had an active warrant for child molestation on Thursday at his home in Attica.
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
WTHR
ISU student from Fort Wayne killed in crash
Three ISU students lost their lives in a crash. One of them was from Indiana.
