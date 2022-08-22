ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, MO

Felony charges for Anderson man involved in fatal crash

By Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, Mo. — Multiple charges are filed against a driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday (8/20) along Highway 59 (north of Route NN), inside the city limits of Anderson (located in McDonald County).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash between two vehicles occurred when a car driven by 25-year-old, Vincent Castro of Anderson, crossed the center line and struck another car head-on.

The driver of that vehicle was 65-year-old, David Cunningham, also of Anderson.

Both drivers were life-flighted to area hospitals.

Cunningham, who suffered severe injuries, died shortly after arriving at Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

Castro, who State Troopers said was responsible for the crash, is now charged with Felony Vehicular Homicide and Felony DWI.

He’s currently in serious condition at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

