Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
auburnexaminer.com
Auburn Police Blotter: August 23, 2022
The following is the Auburn police blotter and references criminal acts that may upset some readers. This blotter also includes commentary some may find offensive. For a commentary-free blotter, click here. Updates. APD: The hate crime listed in the August 16-22, 2022 APD Blotter was vandalism to a vehicle. A...
KXL
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Graham after deputy spots car in traffic
An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday in Graham after a sheriff’s deputy saw their car and made a traffic stop, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery at a cigar shop in the 18800 block of Meridian Avenue East.
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
Van driven by 12-year-old among stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recovered 15 stolen vehicles on Friday, including a van driven by a 12-year-old who was armed with a handgun. The vehicles were recovered during an auto theft emphasis operation in Pierce County involving several agencies. Six people were...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage
A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Tukwila crash
TUKWILA, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tukwila Monday night. The crash happened near the intersection of State Route 99 and State Route 599 near the south end of Boeing Field in Tukwila. Troopers said the motorcyclist was speeding before losing control on a curve...
Prosecutors ask for $2 million bail for suspect in Seattle road rage shooting
SEATTLE — The suspect in a Seattle road rage shooting was charged with second-degree murder. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, was arrested nearly a month after the shooting took place, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Valderrama is accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen after Valderrama refused to let Jensen merge in front of him while they were driving on Fourth Avenue in Seattle.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
Comments / 0