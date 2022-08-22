ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

auburnexaminer.com

Auburn Police Blotter: August 23, 2022

The following is the Auburn police blotter and references criminal acts that may upset some readers. This blotter also includes commentary some may find offensive. For a commentary-free blotter, click here. Updates. APD: The hate crime listed in the August 16-22, 2022 APD Blotter was vandalism to a vehicle. A...
AUBURN, WA
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Vancouver, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Washington State
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
#Wsp
KING 5

Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Vancouver, CA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Ramming Police Car in ilani Parking Garage

A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani. Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he's scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)

According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Speeding motorcyclist killed in Tukwila crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Tukwila Monday night. The crash happened near the intersection of State Route 99 and State Route 599 near the south end of Boeing Field in Tukwila. Troopers said the motorcyclist was speeding before losing control on a curve...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Prosecutors ask for $2 million bail for suspect in Seattle road rage shooting

SEATTLE — The suspect in a Seattle road rage shooting was charged with second-degree murder. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, was arrested nearly a month after the shooting took place, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Valderrama is accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen after Valderrama refused to let Jensen merge in front of him while they were driving on Fourth Avenue in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA

