iheartoswego.com
Anthony Patrick Mangano – August 24, 2022
Anthony Patrick Mangano, 80, a resident of East Seneca Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego. Tony was born in Oswego, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Cira) Mangano. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement,...
iheartoswego.com
William J. Ritchie – August 21, 2022
William “Billy” J. Ritchie; 72; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton, NY to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of his adult life.
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
iheartoswego.com
Harold S. Cole – August 23, 2022
Harold S. Cole, 86; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, NY to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, NY for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an Operator.
iheartoswego.com
Fort Ontario Hosts Civil War Living History and Recruiting Weekend
The sights, sounds and smells of garrison life during the Civil War will be come back to life this weekend at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Members of the re-created 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment, Company A will conduct living history demonstrations and recruit new members inside the old stone fort from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Regular admission will be charged.
iheartoswego.com
Meet the Author – Ermine Cunningham Launches New Book Sept. 18th
Former Syracuse resident Ermine Cunningham will be in town to launch her new book and is inviting everyone to Seven Acres Alpaca Farm on September 18th for a “Meet the Author” (and the Alpaca) afternoon of conversation and goodies. Ermine postponed her longtime fantasy of “Humor Writing with...
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
iheartoswego.com
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego to Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28th
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event for Oswego Children
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate one hundred attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
cnyhomepage.com
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
cnycentral.com
Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
iheartoswego.com
Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Schedule for September
The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at participating Oswego Health Lab Draw Stations throughout Oswego County during September. For only $45, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $761 as a way to improve your and your family's health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests. Optional $20 PSA test is available for men. The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12 hour fast is required.
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Nicosia couple host conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
Jones, a 14-year veteran of RFD, says he intends to sue the City of Rochester over their handling of the incident, claiming it was mismanaged.
