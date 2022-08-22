ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

dang it man
3d ago

when will people learn 🤔 not to come to this sorry a.. city and stay or even visit with about being robbed or shot your mayor should be proud 👏

5
LD Sutton
3d ago

And how would the police stop this? Are they to be stationed on private property? If they were, you'd be mad because they were helping s big corporation. This is why the hotel hires security but they post a sign saying they are not responsible for lost or stolen - burglarized - items. The security is there to protect the hotel property not your private property. Once again, how were the police, police chief, or mayor supposed to stop this crime???

3
HannahGrace
3d ago

The FBI rates Memphis number two in the most dangerous Southern cities. US News and a World Reports rates us NUMBER ONE most dangerous. Hire more police, stop criticizing everything they do and clean up the crime.

2
 

WREG

Man shoots at East Memphis hotel employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at employees inside an East Memphis hotel Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. A DoubleTree Memphis Hotel representative said Antonio Lewis walked into the employees-only kitchen door entrance. According to Memphis Police, Lewis reportedly fired a […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
WREG

Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
actionnews5.com

Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men they say were running a chop shop. Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Street on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, they found two men taking parts off of cars. The men ran to...
actionnews5.com

Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
WREG

Sam Cooper crash kills one person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
WREG

Suspect charged after woman killed in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a woman in the Edge District earlier this week Robert Guyse is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Tiffany Hunt. When officers arrived on the scene on the 600 block of Madison, they found hunt lying on the ground […]
WREG

Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
WREG

Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last suspect who was accused of shooting at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month. Prentis Frison, 21, was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington […]
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into across 3 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
