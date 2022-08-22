when will people learn 🤔 not to come to this sorry a.. city and stay or even visit with about being robbed or shot your mayor should be proud 👏
And how would the police stop this? Are they to be stationed on private property? If they were, you'd be mad because they were helping s big corporation. This is why the hotel hires security but they post a sign saying they are not responsible for lost or stolen - burglarized - items. The security is there to protect the hotel property not your private property. Once again, how were the police, police chief, or mayor supposed to stop this crime???
The FBI rates Memphis number two in the most dangerous Southern cities. US News and a World Reports rates us NUMBER ONE most dangerous. Hire more police, stop criticizing everything they do and clean up the crime.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
Man shoots at East Memphis hotel employees: MPD
Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say
Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD
Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
Crime Tracking Map: Where and why car burglaries are happening in Memphis
Suspects wanted in connection to Wolfchase Galleria gunfire captured, arrested
Driver charged after hitting, killing 13-year-old girl with truck, police say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Cooper crash kills one person
Suspect charged after woman killed in Edge District
Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency
12-Year-Old Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police
Nearly 50 cars broken into across 3 locations
Weekend interstate shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, MPD says
Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire
Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured
Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
Mighty 990
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinionhttps://mighty990.com/
Comments / 12