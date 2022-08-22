ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Aggressive driving enforcement in Cumberland and York counties

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 3 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT is working with Midstate law enforcement and safety officials Monday to increase presence on a busy road to target aggressive drivers.

They kicked off their day of increased enforcement against aggressive driving along a portion of Route 15 in Cumberland and York counties on Monday.

Officers will focus on violations of the state’s Move Over Law as well as speeding, tailgating, and improper lane changes.

abc27 News

abc27 News

