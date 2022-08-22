Read full article on original website
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: St. Henry volleyball rebounds after loss at Assumption
The St. Henry Crusaders volleyball team knew it had less than 24 hours to bounce back from the tight loss at Louisville Assumption on Tuesday. The rising Beechwood Tigers (2-2 overall) came to Holbrook Hall looking to take more steps forward. Beechwood battled St. Henry (4-1) but the Crusaders had too much balance for the Tigers in the 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-11) 9th Region victory.
linknky.com
Week 2 in Northern Kentucky football, a quick look ahead
*** NEWPORT (0-1) at BISHOP BROSSART (1-0), 7 p.m.: The visiting Class 2A Wildcats have had a full week to digest – and respond to – their 48-6 opening loss to Mason County that saw virtually nothing Newport tried to do go well. Class A Brossart, meanwhile, coming off a 12-1 season a year ago, benefited from a number of Dayton mistakes in a surprising 28-18 road win for the young Mustangs who will have a short week going into Thursday’s game.
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY sports round-up: Dixie boys soccer stays unbeaten; CovCath downs Highlands
In boys soccer action, the Dixie Heights Colonels remain undefeated at 5-0 after taking down the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (1-2-2) at Rice Mountjoy Stadium. Bishop Brossart gave Dixie Heights its toughest challenge to date scoring the first two goals of the year against the Colonels, but Dixie rallied for a 3-2 victory.
Cincinnati, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cincinnati, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Elder football team will have a game with Oak Hills on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
linknky.com
Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist
The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Places UC in Top-Five Schools
The Alabama-product Flashes impressive strength snap-to-snap.
linknky.com
Terry Foster recognized as 2022 Kenton Co. Pioneer Award honoree
At the Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting this week, the court recognized 2022 Pioneer Award honoree Terry Foster for his contributions to the county. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and demonstrate leadership combined with an awareness of the needs of fellow residents.
WKRC
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
linknky.com
Summit Packaging opens new facility in Hebron
HEBRON – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Hebron to help Summit Packaging Solutions cut the ribbon on its new 276,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday. Summit Packaging celebrated the opening of its new distribution center, which will serve clients like Proctor & Gamble, L’Oreal, Marc Jacobs, and others. Summit has assembly operations in Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and now Kentucky, with corporate offices in Georgia and Ohio.
linknky.com
Boone schools superintendent says construction, while messy, ‘is worth it’
Boone County Schools are back in session, though some students are returning to temporary classrooms amid construction projects. Boone County High School and R.A. Jones Middle School are undergoing renovation projects this school year. Superintendent Matt Turner paid a visit to the Florence City Council Tuesday night to offer an update on the new academic year and ongoing construction at the two schools.
linknky.com
Purple People Bridge gets fresh coat in honor of 150th birthday
A fresh coat of paint is being applied to the Purple People Bridge in Newport. The historic span over the Ohio River between Newport and Cincinnati is being celebrated for its 150th anniversary. Newport-based Baynum Painting is working on this bridge through Thursday afternoon, painting the entryway arch on the...
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
linknky.com
No one hurt after incident involving armed, suicidal male near Walton school
Walton-Verona Independent Schools issued a statement Wednesday regarding an armed man threatening suicide near the Walton-Verona High School campus. The school district sent a statement to its Facebook page, telling the community that a “man who lives near our Walton campus experienced a mental health emergency” around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
Report: Prison gang posed 'serious threat' at River City Correctional Center
'Prison gang' members posed a serious threat to staff and inmates in minimum security River City Correctional Center, according to an incident report on altercations in the facility on June 17.
falmouthoutlook.com
County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life
According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
