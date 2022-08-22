*** NEWPORT (0-1) at BISHOP BROSSART (1-0), 7 p.m.: The visiting Class 2A Wildcats have had a full week to digest – and respond to – their 48-6 opening loss to Mason County that saw virtually nothing Newport tried to do go well. Class A Brossart, meanwhile, coming off a 12-1 season a year ago, benefited from a number of Dayton mistakes in a surprising 28-18 road win for the young Mustangs who will have a short week going into Thursday’s game.

DAYTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO