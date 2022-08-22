Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
Enjoy an outdoor "meet & greet" with the artists on Aug. 20 from 3-5pm. Showcasing works in oil, acrylic & watercolor, the Murphys will be on display in the living room of the Cottage Gallery through Sept. 10.
