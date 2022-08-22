ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Starry Night Exhibit

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
NORTHPORT, MI
Turtle Hill Art Collection

Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
3rd Annual Summer Salon

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Crafternoon

For ages 16+. Learn some basic sewing skills. There will be a few sewing machines to use, but if you have one of your own, please bring it. Registration required. 231-533-8814.
BELLAIRE, MI

