Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO