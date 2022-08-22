Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead after SUV crashes off bridge into Iowa creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – UPDATE: The two who died as well as three others injured after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Davenport Monday were identified as a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. Authorities said there was a report of an SUV in Duck Creek Monday night. The vehicle had […]
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
ourquadcities.com
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
Man dead after being hit by train in eastern Iowa
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train.
KWQC
Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
iheart.com
Two Dead, Three Injured in Davenport Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- Two people are dead and three more injured after a car lost control and crashed in Davenport. A 31-year-old woman and four kids were in the car Monday night when the woman lost control, hit a bridge, and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
ourquadcities.com
Two dead after crash into Duck Creek
UPDATE: Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into Duck Creek late Monday. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street after a report of an SUV in Duck Creek. A preliminary investigation indicated a Ford Escape was traveling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Davenports set to hold Halloween parade
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
KWQC
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release. According to deputies, the missing person,...
KWQC
City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held the first of two informational open houses about the proposed changes to The Landing Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center. The plans include a repurposed recreation center as well as replacing the Splash Landing and the Frozen Landing. Officials say the...
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
KWQC
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
Comments / 0