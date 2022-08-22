ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KCAU 9 News

2 dead after SUV crashes off bridge into Iowa creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – UPDATE: The two who died as well as three others injured after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Davenport Monday were identified as a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. Authorities said there was a report of an SUV in Duck Creek Monday night. The vehicle had […]
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday

An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
BURLINGTON, IA
iheart.com

DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Burlington school fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

KWQC

Davenports set to hold Halloween parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the City of Davenport with family and friends as the streets fill with ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes on Oct. 30. The City of Davenport is set to hold a Halloween parade on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post. City-wide trick-or-treat...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man

Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release. According to deputies, the missing person,...
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held the first of two informational open houses about the proposed changes to The Landing Wednesday at the Waterfront Convention Center. The plans include a repurposed recreation center as well as replacing the Splash Landing and the Frozen Landing. Officials say the...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
DAVENPORT, IA

