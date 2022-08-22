Brown County Fair comes to a close

Related
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
farmforum.net
11-year-old girl rescued from the James River after falling in. Here's how she was saved.
Ten to 15 terrifying minutes. That's how Brian Powers remembers the evening of July 22, when he almost lost the girl he's raised as his daughter since she was 4. Fishing has been a regular weekend activity for Powers and Jerrica Kendall, but a fun evening took a horrifying twist last month.
2 injured in 2 vehicle crash in Sargent County
The tractor, driven by a 52-year-old man, was pushed into the north ditch, where the tractor and mower separated and rolled, and the driver was ejected from the back of the tractor.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in crash north of Aberdeen identified
ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Hot Springs woman has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 79 year-old Darlene Leigh was a passenger in a van that ran a stop sign on a Brown County road that intersected with Highway 10. The van went into the ditch and struck a tree.
American News
559
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.http://aberdeennews.com
Comments / 0