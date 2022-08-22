Read full article on original website
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro
How Man Utd could line up with Casemiro following his transfer from Real Madrid - Fernandes, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fred, McTominay.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Erling Haaland reveals how he celebrated 'crazy' Man City title win in 2012
Erling Haaland relives how he celebrated Sergio Aguero's iconic goal & Man City winning the Premier League title in 2012.
Frank Lampard provides update on Dele Alli's move to Besiktas
Everton boss Frank Lampard has provided an update on Dele Alli's proposed move to Besiktas.
Kevin Trapp reveals Man Utd offer and why he's staying at Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has decided to stay with last season's Europa League winners despite receiving an offer from Manchester United.
Talking Transfers: Antony pushing for Man Utd; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang latest
90min's Talking Transfers podcast is back, with updates on Antony, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pedro Neto & more.
Brian Brobbey admits rejecting Man Utd after Erik ten Hag text
Brian Brobbey admits he rejected a move to Manchester United after speaking with Erik ten Hag.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool injury crisis
Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned by Liverpool's latest injury crisis.
Casemiro 'excited' at joining Man Utd & discusses first Old Trafford appearance
Casemiro has given his first interview since joining Man Utd from Real Madrid.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona confirm loan move to Lecce
Samuel Umtiti has left Barcelona to join Serie A side Lecce until 2023.
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Man Utd
Marseille have completed the signing of Eric Bailly from Man Utd on a season-long loan.
Barcelona 3-3 Man City: Late Riyad Mahrez penalty shares spoils in charity friendly
Match report from Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Man City in their ALS charity friendly.
Diogo Jota admits he never believed he would join Liverpool
Diogo Jota reflects on his journey from Portugal to Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta is an 'unbelievable' coach - Phil Foden
Phil Foden has spoken positively about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, having worked with him at Man City.
West Ham open talks with Lyon over Lucas Paqueta
West Ham have opened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Lucas Paqueta.
Wesley Fofana dropped from Leicester's first-team squad as third Chelsea bid rejected
Wesley Fofana has been dropped from Leicester's first-team squad amid ongoing transfer saga & third Chelsea bid.
