Lubbock, TX

Teachers on the Rise program opens nominations: Here's what you should know

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Teachers on the Rise has returned for the 11th year in the Lubbock area with the aim to recognize and reward teachers through students' nominations.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the program, run by United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s, opened for nominations. Each month, three teachers will be recognized and receive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets and a meal for two at the Texas Tech Club. The student who nominates a winning teacher will receive a $50 American Express gift card.

"We are so excited to once again bring recognition to teachers across the South Plains for the amazing work they do with the children in our communities," said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for United Supermarkets. "We know teachers constantly go above and beyond for children. This is just a small way to show them how much we appreciate them."

For every month during the 2022-2023 school year, one teacher each from an elementary school, middle school/junior high and high school will be recognized. At the end of the year, all teachers who had been honored will be invited to a banquet where they could win door prizes and a $1,000 grand prize.

"Mrs Baird's is proud to continue our partnership with United Supermarkets for our eleventh year for Teachers On The Rise," said Shane Sumrow, representative for Mrs Baird’s. "Both companies were founded in Texas more than a century ago and honoring teachers is a way to give back to our communities who have given so much to us over the years."

People can nominate teachers and learn more at MrsBTeacher.com.

