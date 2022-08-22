ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Deep Ellum Businesses React to Devastating Flooding

When Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack walked into the bookstore Monday, she “cried immediately” It was wet and muddy everywhere. The damage from Monday morning’s storm, she says, was devastating. She’s not wrong. Parts of Dallas received almost 15 inches of rain, Senior online editor Bethany Erickson...
Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters

DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties

(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Leading Off (8/25/22)

Post-Roe Trigger Law Goes Into Effect. The Texas abortion “trigger law” goes into effect today. The law, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021, increases the penalties for abortion, making all abortions a felony, except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison, as well as fines up to $100,000.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away

A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
Dallas Lofts Encounter Flooding During Heavy Downpour

Throughout Dallas, it has been a rough 24 hours for people severely impacted by Monday's showers and flooding across the area. Brittany Taylor had just moved into her Dallas loft two days ago and on her second night, was forced out by flood waters. Outside her second-floor window, the street looked like a river. Downstairs, Taylor found a disaster.
