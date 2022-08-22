Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
Deep Ellum Businesses React to Devastating Flooding
When Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack walked into the bookstore Monday, she “cried immediately” It was wet and muddy everywhere. The damage from Monday morning’s storm, she says, was devastating. She’s not wrong. Parts of Dallas received almost 15 inches of rain, Senior online editor Bethany Erickson...
dmagazine.com
As the Rain Tapers Off, Dallas Begins to Assess the Damage From Monday’s Flooding
The last time Dallas-Fort Worth got the kind of rain the area experienced yesterday, it was 1932. Bonnie and Clyde had just started their crime spree. The Lindbergh Baby had been kidnapped. The latest Marx Brother’s flick, Horse Feathers, was showing in movie theaters. For most of us, the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘State of disaster’ declared for Dallas County after heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday afternoon after torrential rainfall flooded homes in Balch Springs and Dallas, stranded dozens of motorists on streets and highways that looked more like canals and delayed air traffic at local airports. “Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
klif.com
Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
Heavy Storms In Dallas Killed At Least One Person Who Was Swept Away By Rainwater In Her Car
"Change is coming and change is here, and it's going to be much more extreme. And extreme is our new normal,” a scientist said. The heavy rainfall comes amid a massive drought in Texas.
State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County
Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters
DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
Dallas Flooding Updates: Hundreds of Flights Delayed, Canceled
After weeks of drought, heavy rainfall brought record-breaking flooding in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Dozens of high-water rescues are underway as the drought-parched Dallas area gets a summer's worth of rain in a day
Dozens of high-water rescues were underway Monday -- amid more than 450 such pleas since the prior night -- as greater Dallas faces the threat of more flooding caused by sudden, climate crisis-fueled storms that have stunned parts of Texas afflicted by "flash drought."
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (8/25/22)
Post-Roe Trigger Law Goes Into Effect. The Texas abortion “trigger law” goes into effect today. The law, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021, increases the penalties for abortion, making all abortions a felony, except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison, as well as fines up to $100,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away
A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider
Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Lofts Encounter Flooding During Heavy Downpour
Throughout Dallas, it has been a rough 24 hours for people severely impacted by Monday's showers and flooding across the area. Brittany Taylor had just moved into her Dallas loft two days ago and on her second night, was forced out by flood waters. Outside her second-floor window, the street looked like a river. Downstairs, Taylor found a disaster.
Comments / 3