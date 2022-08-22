ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville Public Library has a host of events planned for September

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
Brick Builders Kids in grades K-6 are invited to the library to use their imagination and the library's LEGOs to enjoy themed building activities. There also will be time to build custom creations. Brick Builders is a three-part series that will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 and 15. Registration is required and can be completed by clicking on the program title at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Children’s Department at 330-683-1065.

Beyond Books – Services From the Library Any library is much more than books on shelves, newspapers and magazines to browse through, or movies to watch.  Orrville Public Library offers free mobile Wi-Fi hotspots? Check out the video on Orrville Public Library’s YouTube channel to learn more about hotspots. For more information about any of Orrville Public Library’s resources, call 330-683-1065.

Library Podcast Orrville Public Library will offer a monthly podcast titled “Beyond the Shelf with OPL.” Podcasts will be released the first Friday of each month and be hosted on anchor.fm. The first session will be released Sept. 2 and will cover diverse library services.

Children’s Crafternoon Kids in grades 3-6 are invited to attend Orrville Public Library’s monthly Crafternoon sessions. The first session, at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, will celebrate National Friendship Month. The craft will be making friendship bracelets. Registration is required and can be done at www.orrville.lib.oh.us, or by contacting the Children’s Department at 330-683-1065.

September Book Buzz Orrville Public Library staff will host its monthly Facebook reading connection, Book Buzz, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Connect and share the love of books with other readers. No registration is necessary. Just hop on Facebook.  For more information, call 330-683-1065.

Teen Tie Dye Teens in grades 6–12 are invited to show their creative side and use Orrville Public Library’s supplies to tie-dye a T-shirt. This free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, and visitors can choose a 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. session. Be sure to wear clothes that can get messy. All supplies, including the T-shirt, will be provided. Each session is limited to 12 participants. Registration is required and can be done by clicking on the event at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065.

Book Club Orrville Public Library will again host an in-person Book Club. Choose from either the 10:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. meeting. At the Sept. 8 meeting “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams will be discussed. A copy can be picked up at the library's circulation desk. Registration is preferred and can be completed by clicking on the event calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us , or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065. Looking ahead, “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint will be discussed on Oct. 13 and “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict on Nov. 10.

Coffee & Crafts After taking the summer off, Orrville Public Library will again partner with the Orrville YMCA for monthly Coffee & Crafts evenings for ages 16 and over. The free September event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the lower-level meeting room at the library. A set of ceramic tile coasters will be decorated. Registration is required and begins on Aug. 30. Registration can be completed on the calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065.

