York News-Times
Guilty plea entered in meth, ecstasy and DUI case
YORK – A 30-year-old Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to two charges involving his driving under the influence of drugs and being in possession of ecstasy and meth in York County. Ira Bell of Milwaukee appeared for a change of plea in York County District Court before Judge James...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance
At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
York News-Times
Gresham man changes plea in drug, weapon case
YORK – Travis Patchin, 40, of Gresham, has pleaded no contest in a case where he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Patchin was the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer when a deputy with...
York News-Times
Twelve charges against York man dismissed
YORK – Twelve charges against Charles Batterton, 56, of York, have been dismissed in a case that initially involved allegations regarding drugs and a deadly weapon. The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.
iheart.com
Omaha man charged for doing active shooter drill without telling employees
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing charges for reportedly running an active shooter drill, without telling employees the drill was going on. Catholic Charities says earlier this year, they hired 27 year old John Channels to run an active shooter drill at their facility near 93rd and Bedford. Court documents show that Channels said he was an "Offutt Civilian Police Officer." On May 19th, Channels went to the Catholic Charities facility and began firing a handgun that was loaded with blanks, without employees being aware of what was going on. Investigators say Channels also had people located throughout the building, posing as victims smeared with blood.
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
KETV.com
Lawyers for man accused of Omaha double homicide want mental health evaluation before trial
Lawyers for a man charged in an Omaha double homicide want to see if he's fit to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is currently in jail in Polk County, Iowa, on theft and eluding charges. Officers arrested him near Des Moines after a chase and a four-hour standoff at a...
Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts.
York News-Times
York man gets time served for scheming to take drugs to prison
YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been given time served in a case where he was accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison. Graham was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
York News-Times
12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case
YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
News Channel Nebraska
Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist
AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
kfornow.com
State Patrol Confiscates Drug Filled Statues
Lincoln, NE (August 23, 2022) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
York News-Times
Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case
YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of five counts of terroristic threats after conducting active shooter drill without warning
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha man who was already facing charges of sexual assault of a minor is accused of conducting an active shooter drill without all employees being aware. John Channels, 27, was taken into custody for five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use...
