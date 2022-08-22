(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing charges for reportedly running an active shooter drill, without telling employees the drill was going on. Catholic Charities says earlier this year, they hired 27 year old John Channels to run an active shooter drill at their facility near 93rd and Bedford. Court documents show that Channels said he was an "Offutt Civilian Police Officer." On May 19th, Channels went to the Catholic Charities facility and began firing a handgun that was loaded with blanks, without employees being aware of what was going on. Investigators say Channels also had people located throughout the building, posing as victims smeared with blood.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO