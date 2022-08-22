Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
WILX-TV
Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
whmi.com
Employee Killed In Warehouse Accident
A worker was killed in a warehouse accident in Fowlerville on Monday. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration or MIOSHA reports that the incident involved a shipping/receiving handler at RheTech Compounding. The employee was operating a Hilo in a warehouse and moving pallets of nylon socks containing pellets that...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning. According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m. Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report...
WILX-TV
No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against two East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) officers for their...
WNEM
Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy facing trial for misconduct
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into a sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year...
Shelter dog Carrabba is looking for a new home
She would do best in a semi-active home.
WILX-TV
Grand Rapids Police shoot armed man during theft investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police say two officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officers as they investigated reports of car break-ins. The police shooting comes about two months after a now-fired Grand Rapids officer was charged...
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office gives timeline, more details on standoff
Officials say the situation started when deputies were called to a domestic assault complaint that involved a gun in the 8000 block of Katelin Dr.
WILX-TV
Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a domestic assault that led to a shelter-in-place order issued Monday. The order was issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road. At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
