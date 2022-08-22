ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
WILX-TV

Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
whmi.com

Employee Killed In Warehouse Accident

A worker was killed in a warehouse accident in Fowlerville on Monday. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration or MIOSHA reports that the incident involved a shipping/receiving handler at RheTech Compounding. The employee was operating a Hilo in a warehouse and moving pallets of nylon socks containing pellets that...
WILX-TV

No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against two East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) officers for their...
WNEM

Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County Deputy facing trial for misconduct

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into a sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year...
WILX-TV

Grand Rapids Police shoot armed man during theft investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police say two officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officers as they investigated reports of car break-ins. The police shooting comes about two months after a now-fired Grand Rapids officer was charged...
WILX-TV

Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a domestic assault that led to a shelter-in-place order issued Monday. The order was issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road. At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside.
