Congratulations Rutherford County Schools

(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee’s Red Door Bash returns to celebrate local leaders making an impact on the cancer community

NASHVILLE, TENN. – August 2, 2022– Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 2022 Red Door Bash, on September 21 at the Omni Hotels & Resorts Nashville. Hosted by WSMV’s Carley Gordon, the annual event will celebrate another year of free cancer support for individuals and families in 15 Middle Tennessee counties, as well as honor a group of community leaders and volunteers for their extraordinary impact.
NASHVILLE, TN
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Over 50 Smith County children need a home

The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals

MAURY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in August 2021, agents began an investigation into...
COLUMBIA, TN
National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville

Did you know that it wasn’t until well after the Civil War that bananas were even accessible in the South or anywhere else in the United States? And that Nilla Vanilla wafers weren’t a part of the recipe until the 1920s? While recipes for the sweet concoction could be found all over the country beginning in the late 1800s, the baked variety became a Southern potluck staple in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Today, it is seen as the ultimate Southern dessert and for the last 12 years, Centerville, Tennessee has been the home of the National Banana Pudding Competition. The thirteenth annual National Banana Pudding Festival will take place on October 1 and October 2.
CENTERVILLE, TN
Bomb threat evacuates Tullahoma High School Tuesday

Tullahoma High School was evacuated Tuesday after high school administration was “made aware of a potential bomb threat.”. According to the school district, students and staff were quickly and safely evacuated and police were contacted. Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. According...
TULLAHOMA, TN

