ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Jury convicts 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy