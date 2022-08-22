ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Kuttawa Fire Chief Named ‘Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief Of The Year’

The Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs has named Kuttawa Fire Chief Bill Compton the 2022 Kentucky Volunteer Chief of the Year. The announcement was made at the Association’s annual Leadership Conference in Bowling Green on Wednesday. Officials with the Kentucky Association of Fire chiefs said in a social media...
KUTTAWA, KY
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Native Joining Murray State Animal Science Faculty

Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture is welcoming two new faculty members to the animal science department. Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr says the new faculty will be working in the pre-veterinary program and the animal science department. Dr. Parr says both are great additions to the faculty...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Reports Highest-Ever Tourism Impact

Too often, the joke is made that there’s “nothing to do” in west Kentucky. Tourism spending from last year says otherwise. The state’s 2021 economic impact data regarding visitors to the Commonwealth was released Tuesday afternoon, and Christian County experienced its largest-ever revenue tally last year at $212.9 million.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz

Graveside services for Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Mother: Destiny Hanshew, of Cadiz;. Father: Bryan Kelly, of Cadiz;. Maternal grandfather: William Pilkington (Tara...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Mark Wyatt, 46, of Cadiz

Funeral services for 46-year-old Mark Wyatt, of Cadiz, will be 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Father: David (Barbara) Wyatt, of Cadiz;. Mother: Connie Hunt, of...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Founders’ Day Celebration To Heighten This Week

It’s Founders’ Day Week in Eddyville with several festivities planned for the public to enjoy through the weekend. Eddyville Mayor John Choat explains that the Founders’ Day celebration came about after Lake Barkley was impounded in the early 1960s and the city of Eddyville was going to be no more. That is, he says, until Lee S. Jones a Louisville attorney with roots in Eddyville donated land to start a new town.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

July Jobless Rates Continue to Show Slight Decline

The unemployment rate in the nine-county Pennyrile region continued its slight decline over the summer and is nearly a full percent below the same time last year. Christian County’s July unemployment rate was 5.4%, which was the same as last year. The rate was 6.1% in July 2019. The...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Wilford Lancaster, 93, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 93-year-old Wilford Lancaster of Hopkinsville will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. He was retired from John Deere after 58 years...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Phillip Ray Kelly, 72, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 72-year-old Phillip Ray Kelly, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant

On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Education
wkdzradio.com

Ottie Goforth, 68 of Cadiz

A funeral mass for 68 year old Ottie Goforth of Cadiz, will be Thursday, August 25, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of the arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
rewind943.com

7 year Hopkinsville boy is a Super Kid!

A Hopkinsville boy has a huge heart for animals and shattered his own record for raising money for a local pet rescue. Clayton Thieke got the idea to host yard sales from his cousin who raised money for charity with her yard sales in Georgia. There were a ton of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race

First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkms.org

About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse

More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles

More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
KENTUCKY STATE

