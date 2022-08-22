It’s Founders’ Day Week in Eddyville with several festivities planned for the public to enjoy through the weekend. Eddyville Mayor John Choat explains that the Founders’ Day celebration came about after Lake Barkley was impounded in the early 1960s and the city of Eddyville was going to be no more. That is, he says, until Lee S. Jones a Louisville attorney with roots in Eddyville donated land to start a new town.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO