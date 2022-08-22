Read full article on original website
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
wkdzradio.com
Kuttawa Fire Chief Named ‘Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief Of The Year’
The Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs has named Kuttawa Fire Chief Bill Compton the 2022 Kentucky Volunteer Chief of the Year. The announcement was made at the Association’s annual Leadership Conference in Bowling Green on Wednesday. Officials with the Kentucky Association of Fire chiefs said in a social media...
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Native Joining Murray State Animal Science Faculty
Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture is welcoming two new faculty members to the animal science department. Assistant Dean Dr. Brian Parr says the new faculty will be working in the pre-veterinary program and the animal science department. Dr. Parr says both are great additions to the faculty...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Reports Highest-Ever Tourism Impact
Too often, the joke is made that there’s “nothing to do” in west Kentucky. Tourism spending from last year says otherwise. The state’s 2021 economic impact data regarding visitors to the Commonwealth was released Tuesday afternoon, and Christian County experienced its largest-ever revenue tally last year at $212.9 million.
wkdzradio.com
Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Tatum Lee Kelly, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Mother: Destiny Hanshew, of Cadiz;. Father: Bryan Kelly, of Cadiz;. Maternal grandfather: William Pilkington (Tara...
wkdzradio.com
Mark Wyatt, 46, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 46-year-old Mark Wyatt, of Cadiz, will be 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Delmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour. Survivors include:. Father: David (Barbara) Wyatt, of Cadiz;. Mother: Connie Hunt, of...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Founders’ Day Celebration To Heighten This Week
It’s Founders’ Day Week in Eddyville with several festivities planned for the public to enjoy through the weekend. Eddyville Mayor John Choat explains that the Founders’ Day celebration came about after Lake Barkley was impounded in the early 1960s and the city of Eddyville was going to be no more. That is, he says, until Lee S. Jones a Louisville attorney with roots in Eddyville donated land to start a new town.
wkdzradio.com
July Jobless Rates Continue to Show Slight Decline
The unemployment rate in the nine-county Pennyrile region continued its slight decline over the summer and is nearly a full percent below the same time last year. Christian County’s July unemployment rate was 5.4%, which was the same as last year. The rate was 6.1% in July 2019. The...
wkdzradio.com
Wilford Lancaster, 93, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Wilford Lancaster of Hopkinsville will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. He was retired from John Deere after 58 years...
wkdzradio.com
Phillip Ray Kelly, 72, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 72-year-old Phillip Ray Kelly, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant
On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
wkdzradio.com
Ottie Goforth, 68 of Cadiz
A funeral mass for 68 year old Ottie Goforth of Cadiz, will be Thursday, August 25, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of the arrangements.
rewind943.com
7 year Hopkinsville boy is a Super Kid!
A Hopkinsville boy has a huge heart for animals and shattered his own record for raising money for a local pet rescue. Clayton Thieke got the idea to host yard sales from his cousin who raised money for charity with her yard sales in Georgia. There were a ton of...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race
First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
wkdzradio.com
PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles
More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
