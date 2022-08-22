Read full article on original website
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Opelousas – On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Davonte Chane Edwards of Breaux Bridge.
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
Hazardous Weather Outlook, Excessive Rainfall Outlook, and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 25
Hazardous Weather Outlook, Excessive Rainfall Outlook, and Flood Watch Issued for Southwest Louisiana August 25. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Early on August 25, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles indicated that the main concern for today is again the risk of very heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. Gulf moisture will continue to collide with a stationary frontal boundary. This will allow numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. The best time for areal coverage and intensity will be in the late morning through the afternoon.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
