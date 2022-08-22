Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Yelp to flag listings for crisis pregnancy centers
Yelp is adding a prominent consumer notice to crisis pregnancy center listings to more clearly distinguish them from clinics that provide abortion services, in a policy change shared first with Axios. The big picture: Yelp's move is the latest tech-company response to a post-Roe world in which abortion information has...
Apple expected to debut new iPhones at event confirmed for Sept. 7
Apple confirmed an in-person press event for Sept. 7 at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, where the company is expected to introduce new iPhones and Apple Watch models, along with potentially other products. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business, but vital for...
