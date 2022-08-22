Read full article on original website
Sizzling Fresh Vegetables at Farmers Market Aug. 29
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes ON THE MOVE Partnership would like to invite everyone to come out and taste FREE samples of Sizzling Fresh Vegetables that will be served at the Farmers Market on Monday, August 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Rosebud Visitor Center Parking Lot.
Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Falls to Fargo North
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)-The Hi-Liners opened up the season on the road at Fargo North. The match-up was super competitive leading to long matches with four going the distance of three sets. The last match on split sets and the coaches changed the format to a third set short set because of impending darkness.
Valley City Trap News
There was a couple of handfuls of shooters Tuesday evening at the Trap Range so it was a pretty relaxed evening. This certainly is the time of the season to get started trap shooting as there is time for instruction to improve one’s skills. Roy Carlson from up Wimbledon way came down to shoot a little and discuss cooperative events. I thank him for the visit. Speaking of this, going around to local clubs and shooting on their ranges is actually good experience for attending competitive events. ATA or not.
Viking Football Opens Season Thursday Night at Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (VCSU) – The 2022 college football season kicks off Thursday night in Jamestown. Valley City State University hits the road on Thursday, traveling 35 miles west for the season opener at rival University of Jamestown. It will be the 123rd meeting in the rivalry’s storied history.
Essentia Health-Valley City To Offer Substance Use Disorder Program
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic is offering a new substance use disorder program to provide compassionate and personalized care for patients struggling with addiction to alcohol, opioids, methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and/or vaping. Essentia Health-Valley City will meet patients in this clinic-based program to screen...
VCPS COVID-19 Protocol For Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School starts on Wednesday, August 24th. Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools said parents had a few questions regarding the COVID-19 protocol. He said any student or staff member that has developed symptoms for COVID-19 should not return to school until they...
Cass County Responds to Trailer Fire Tuesday
SOUTH FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Just before 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Horace Fire Department responded to 88th Avenue South and University Drive South for a reported fire. A pickup hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with hay bales from Wild Rice to Glyndon...
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
Jacquetta Stricklin
Jacquetta Stricklin, age 95, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, August 24 th at SMP Health – St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service for Jacquetta will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, and online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com.
