There was a couple of handfuls of shooters Tuesday evening at the Trap Range so it was a pretty relaxed evening. This certainly is the time of the season to get started trap shooting as there is time for instruction to improve one’s skills. Roy Carlson from up Wimbledon way came down to shoot a little and discuss cooperative events. I thank him for the visit. Speaking of this, going around to local clubs and shooting on their ranges is actually good experience for attending competitive events. ATA or not.

