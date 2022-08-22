Read full article on original website
Kentucky General Assembly Enters Day 2 Of Special Session
Day two of the Kentucky General Assembly’s special session began late Thursday afternoon, with the House, Senate and Governor Andy Beshear honing in on a $212 million relief package for eastern Kentucky’s flood zone. During his “Team Kentucky” update, Beshear said simply: “Things are going well.”...
Christian County Reports Highest-Ever Tourism Impact
Too often, the joke is made that there’s “nothing to do” in west Kentucky. Tourism spending from last year says otherwise. The state’s 2021 economic impact data regarding visitors to the Commonwealth was released Tuesday afternoon, and Christian County experienced its largest-ever revenue tally last year at $212.9 million.
July Jobless Rates Continue to Show Slight Decline
The unemployment rate in the nine-county Pennyrile region continued its slight decline over the summer and is nearly a full percent below the same time last year. Christian County’s July unemployment rate was 5.4%, which was the same as last year. The rate was 6.1% in July 2019. The...
Kuttawa Fire Chief Named ‘Kentucky Volunteer Fire Chief Of The Year’
The Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs has named Kuttawa Fire Chief Bill Compton the 2022 Kentucky Volunteer Chief of the Year. The announcement was made at the Association’s annual Leadership Conference in Bowling Green on Wednesday. Officials with the Kentucky Association of Fire chiefs said in a social media...
PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles
More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
KYTC’s Poat Addresses Key Trigg County Concerns
In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat opined on several concerns of Trigg County interest. Among them: the R-cut at the intersection of US 68/80 and the South Road, the growing dangers of the Broadbent Square intersection near I-24, the region’s Amish and other religious affiliations requiring horse & buggy use on main thoroughfares, and what the gas tax means for KYTC.
Broadbent Champion Ham Auctioned For Record $5 Million
The grand champion Kentucky Country Ham sold for a record $5 million during Thursday morning’s 58th Annual Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. After a round of fast bidding, the top bidders decided for a second to combine efforts and purchase the top...
