KSP Charges Boyle Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offensesdeacon920Danville, KY
Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Andy's Frozen Custard Opening First Kentucky Location in LexingtonBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in LexingtonBriana BelcherLexington, KY
Nike by Lexington opening in The Summit at Fritz Farm
Nike confirmed Nike by Lexington is opening November 17 in The Summit at Fritz Farm at 4084 Finn Way.
WLKY.com
Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
Bourbon bottling facility to open 2nd location in Lancaster
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said that it will give $6.25 million towards the expansion project, as part of the state's $1.1 billion investment into the spirits industry.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
National tour launch from Louisville 'a sign that arts are important' to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, a national Broadway tour is launching from the Kentucky Center. Christian Adelberg with Kentucky Performing Arts said the cast and crew of 'Jagged Little Pill,' are hard at work building sets, testing lighting and preparing their performance. While the Kentucky Center hosts...
WKRC
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington favorite Sav's Restaurant closing after 14 years due to pandemic challenges
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 14 years of serving West African cuisine in Lexington, Sav’s Restaurant is closing its doors because of issues related to the pandemic. The restaurant serves favorites like Fufu, lamb ragu and Cornish hens. But due to pandemic challenges like employee shortages and inflation, they will close their doors this Saturday.
WLKY.com
Louisville-based company announces $3.4 million expansion creating jobs in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (David A. Mann) — Atlas Machine and Supply Inc., a longtime Louisville company, is investing $3.47 million to construct a new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, creating 78 jobs for local residents, according to a news release,according to Louisville Business First. The facility will serve as headquarters...
WLKY.com
Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear celebrates Jeffersontown 12-U World Series champions in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was a celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol earlier Wednesday morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greeted Jeffersontown's 12-u Strike youth baseball team just a few weeks after they won the world championship. The team beat Mexico in the "Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series Championship."
WKYT 27
WATCH | For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. WATCH | Anderson Co. residents taking Buffalo Trace to court over approved zoning change. Updated: 8 hours ago. Some people in Anderson County are continuing to...
themountaineagle.com
Ole Miss transfer happy to be at UK
Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky. “I am blessed for Coach (Mark) Stoops to give me the opportunity to be...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Cold Front
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a much more normal late August pattern taking shape across the Commonwealth for the next few days. This will soon give way to a more active setup as we watch the tropics start to come to life. I’m also going to take a look...
New owner of Lincoln County theater hopes to restore historic building
The Howard Theater on Highway 39 in Crab Orchard has sat vacant on the town’s main road for many years.
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
