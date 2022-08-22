JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Bureau of Reclamation will begin repairs on the concrete floor of the Jamestown Dam outlet works stilling basin beginning Sept. 1. During the repair work, no releases will be made from the dam. The estimated time to complete the repair work is approximately two months. Portions of the area may be closed to public access to ensure the safety of the workers and the public. In anticipation to the start date, the reservoir’s elevation will be lowered from the top of the joint use pool, elevation 1431.0 feet, to near the base of the flood control pool, elevation 1429.8 feet.

