newsdakota.com
Public Works Committee Receives Lime Press Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Water Superintendent Joe Rowell provided an update on the lime press issue for the city Thursday. In July, Rowell informed the city that both of their filter presses had brokedown and were inoperable. In the interim, the department was using three lagoons as they reroute the lime byproduct, where capacity could become an issue.
newsdakota.com
Tourism Recommends Dedicating Fund to Preserve Largest Buffalo
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Repairs are currently underway to preserve and maintain the World’s Largest Buffalo. Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund says concrete has been repaired and it will be painted at a later date. To pay for this, Swedlund says they would like to tap into...
newsdakota.com
Engineer Provides MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics Study
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown City Engineer Travis Dillman provided the latest date surrounding the MGM Trailer Court Hydraulics study Thursday, Aug. 25. In April this year, the city engaged with Interstate Engineering to study the trailer court and discover the root of water issues at the site. Engineer...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Dairy Queen Presents First Scholarship
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Dairy Queen owners Kelly & Tricia Seckerson presented one of their employees scholarship funding to further her education. Briallen Thu of Buchanan works at the Jamestown location and applied for the unique program the Seckerson’s opted for two years ago. Seckerson says employees...
newsdakota.com
Conklin to be Inducted to the OPS Hall of Fame
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Art Conklin, Oakes Public Schools’ Administrator of 30 years, will be inducted into the Oakes Public School Hall of Fame on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 pm. The induction will be held in the South Gym in conjunction with the coronation of the 2022...
newsdakota.com
Students Go Back to School in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – More than 770 new and returning students made their way to the Jamestown High School for their first day back. Senior Will Nelson is the Student Body President and talked about the senior tradition of creating chalk messages for the students on the first day.
newsdakota.com
Civic Center Preparing for Possible Change to ND Athletics
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Civic Center is currently monitoring the proposal for a three class system in some North Dakota High School sports. Civic Center Executive Director Pam Fossee informed the Civic Center and Promotion Committee that they are awaiting the final draft plan from the NDHSSA, which may be seen sometime in October.
newsdakota.com
Mosquito Fogging in NW & NE Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thursday, August 25, City crews will be finishing mosquito fogging the Northeast (NE) and begin the Northwest (NW) sections of the city, as well as the Hill Crest Golf Course. Fogging will begin at approximately 8:00 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to...
newsdakota.com
LaDonna Williamson
LaDonna Williamson, 88, Jamestown, ND passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. LaDonna Babcock was born February 14, 1934 in Jamestown, ND to Leon and Opal Babcock. She grew up and attended school in Jamestown graduating in 1952. She worked for several years in the theaters in...
newsdakota.com
Swedlund Reflects on Time with Jamestown Tourism
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Searle Swedlund is approaching his final days with Jamestown Tourism after announcing his resignation earlier this month. In nearly 10 years, Swedlund has overseen the growth of various historic sites, helped create the Jamestown Calendar, established programs such as the Talking Trails, and the continued support of different events that would support bringing in visitors and dollars to the community.
kvrr.com
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
kfgo.com
Fargo School Board members get flak from attendees at board meeting
FARGO (KFGO) -The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance. Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents speak loud on several issues at School Board meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- In their first regular meeting since nixing, and bringing back, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Fargo School Board took more fire from parents at their Tuesday night gathering. Many parents who spoke during the opening public comments still voiced concern with the direction of the district, even...
valleynewslive.com
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
newsdakota.com
Anderson to be Inducted to the OPS Hall of Fame
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dave Anderson, a 1974 graduate of Oakes High School, will be inducted into the Oakes Public School Hall of Fame on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 pm. The induction will be held in the South Gym in conjunction with the coronation of the 2022 Homecoming...
newsdakota.com
Committee Approves Joint Powers Agreement for Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee discussed a possible joint powers agreement with Jamestown Parks & Recreation to apply for grant funding for the installation and maintenance of bridges at three parks. The agreement would oversee the grant application for bridges in Klaus, Nickeus, and...
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
newsdakota.com
Dakota Anglers Steak Fry Planned Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dakota Anglers Steak Fry outing will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Pipestem Reservoir. This is a fishing tournament for the contestants followed by a steak fry and potluck meal for the membership. Two person teams may enter; at least one team member must be a Dakota Anglers member ($20 annual membership fee to join). Registration is from 7:00-8:00 at Park Hurst Campground.
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
newsdakota.com
Reclamation to Repair Stilling Basin Concrete Floor at Jamestown Dam
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Bureau of Reclamation will begin repairs on the concrete floor of the Jamestown Dam outlet works stilling basin beginning Sept. 1. During the repair work, no releases will be made from the dam. The estimated time to complete the repair work is approximately two months. Portions of the area may be closed to public access to ensure the safety of the workers and the public. In anticipation to the start date, the reservoir’s elevation will be lowered from the top of the joint use pool, elevation 1431.0 feet, to near the base of the flood control pool, elevation 1429.8 feet.
