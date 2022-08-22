ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Conceptual agreement' reached in Ohio teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district might be heading back to the classrooms after a tentative agreement was reached early Thursday morning that could end a strike. On Twitter, the Columbus Education Association confirmed that the Columbus City Schools district and union members had reached a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTVR-TV

Making a Difference in RVA: Fisher House

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here in central Virginia, we are blessed by amazing organizations that make a difference every day – from veterans and first responders, agencies that support mental health, groups that feed our neighbors in need and organizations that help local children. We’re proud to introduce a new...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Mornings with Bootsie

RICHMOND, Va. -- Betty shares that Bootsie likes to sneak a little bit of coffee with vanilla cream to start her morning. Virginia This Morning viewer Robert shares photos of his new Southern Colorado hometown where he recently experienced his first storm on the plateau. Jared shares how he keeps busy playing pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Ronald McDonald House Charities present 2022 Red Shoe Rendezvous!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond for our signature fundraiser, Red Shoe Rendezvous, with an outdoor Gala on Monday, September 19th at The Dominion Club in Short Pump. This year's Gala features a silent and live auction, delicious food from 12+ Richmond restaurant vendors plus the...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Search for missing Zion hiker swept away by flash flood enters 4th day

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the search for a missing hiker continued four days after she disappeared. On Monday, the National Park Service said they are still searching for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has joined in the search in the area near the Virgin River toward the southern end of the park.
ACCIDENTS

