thecentersquare.com
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
Mayor Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in anti-Gov. JB Pritzker TV ad
"News flash. I'm Black and I'm proud. Everyone knows it. No need to use cheap tricks to darken my skin and try to scare voters with false narratives about Chicago."
wmay.com
Lightfoot Alleges Racist Tactic In PAC’s Ad
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a political action committee of engaging in racist tactics. Lightfoot is objecting to an ad from People Who Play By The Rules PAC, which is run by conservative Chicago radio host Dan Proft. The ad… which attacks Governor JB Pritzker on the issue of ending cash bail in Illinois… features a clip of Lightfoot in which it appears her skin has been darkened, compared to the original video.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan voters to decide on longer term limits for lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters in November will decide whether state legislators will have a shot at longer terms in office. Proposal One, the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment, was approved by the Michigan legislature for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia reaches settlement with landlord accused of false advertisement
(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a...
Most in US want stricter gun laws, poll finds
Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.
Chicago alderpersons face pre-election dilemma: Whether to accept a 9.62% pay raise
Chicago City Council members are facing a political dilemma that could impact their reelection chances: a Sept. 2 deadline to decide whether to accept a 9.62% pay raise that will boost their annual salaries to $142,772.
Illinois governor race heats up over Chicago crime while talking agriculture with farmers
While the discussion focused mainly on challenges facing Illinois farmers, a big topic facing Chicago was brought up.
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire panel clears secessionists to run for reelection
(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire panel has rejected a request to bar several lawmakers who are advocating for the state secede from the U.S. from running for reelection in the fall elections. The Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday tossed out a complaint claiming that a group of...
wlsam.com
Bradley Laborman: The CPD Seems to Be Shackled More Than the Criminals Are
John Howell speaks with Bradley Laborman, who has just thrown his hat into the ring for Chicago mayor. They discuss Laborman’s thoughts on a number of topics important to the city, including crime, monuments, private events on public lands, and CPD-community relations.
Chicago area brothers charged with attacking Capitol police in latest Jan. 6 arrests
The two latest Illinois residents charged in the January 6 attack are facing some of the most serious charges to date -- and potentially the worst punishment.
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest
(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
thecentersquare.com
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker pumps brakes on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
thecentersquare.com
2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade
2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
qrockonline.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
thecentersquare.com
California lawmakers reject measure keeping bars open to 4 a.m. in certain cities
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
