Illinois State

thecentersquare.com

Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Lightfoot Alleges Racist Tactic In PAC’s Ad

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is accusing a political action committee of engaging in racist tactics. Lightfoot is objecting to an ad from People Who Play By The Rules PAC, which is run by conservative Chicago radio host Dan Proft. The ad… which attacks Governor JB Pritzker on the issue of ending cash bail in Illinois… features a clip of Lightfoot in which it appears her skin has been darkened, compared to the original video.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Michigan voters to decide on longer term limits for lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Michigan voters in November will decide whether state legislators will have a shot at longer terms in office. Proposal One, the Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment, was approved by the Michigan legislature for inclusion on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve, term limits for state legislators would expand to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
thecentersquare.com

Virginia reaches settlement with landlord accused of false advertisement

(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN News

Most in US want stricter gun laws, poll finds

Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.
#Cash Bail#Crime#Political Ad#Shoplifting#Politics State#Puerto Rican#Eli
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire panel clears secessionists to run for reelection

(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire panel has rejected a request to bar several lawmakers who are advocating for the state secede from the U.S. from running for reelection in the fall elections. The Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday tossed out a complaint claiming that a group of...
POLITICS
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois' $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden's plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover up...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for Illinois in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

California lawmakers reject measure keeping bars open to 4 a.m. in certain cities

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE

