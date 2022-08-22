Velvet Visitor. North Dakota’s uniquely timed deer archery season gives bowhunters a chance to tag a buck with velvet antlers. Simonson Photo. A winter filled with heavy snows across southeastern North Dakota is a distant memory, as the moisture packed in those drifts gave way to growing fields of grass and a greening landscape following the drought of 2021. This, along with spring and early summer rains, helped provide nearly ideal fawning habitat for the region’s whitetail deer as ground cover grew tall to help conceal the young from predators and provide a boost to forage to help the herd recover from winter’s stressors, according to Jason Smith, Big Game Biologist for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department’s Jamestown Office.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO