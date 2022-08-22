Read full article on original website
Use Care When Applying Pre-Harvest Desiccants
BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) is reminding producers using herbicides for pre-harvest desiccation to be mindful of adjacent crops when making their applications. Pre-harvest desiccation refers to an herbicide application that dries the plant and leaves of a crop before harvest. “Take care when applying...
Southeast ND Set for Archery Deer Season
Velvet Visitor. North Dakota’s uniquely timed deer archery season gives bowhunters a chance to tag a buck with velvet antlers. Simonson Photo. A winter filled with heavy snows across southeastern North Dakota is a distant memory, as the moisture packed in those drifts gave way to growing fields of grass and a greening landscape following the drought of 2021. This, along with spring and early summer rains, helped provide nearly ideal fawning habitat for the region’s whitetail deer as ground cover grew tall to help conceal the young from predators and provide a boost to forage to help the herd recover from winter’s stressors, according to Jason Smith, Big Game Biologist for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department’s Jamestown Office.
NDDEQ Finalizes State Regional Haze Plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDEQ) – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality adopted revised regulations to improve air quality in national parks and wilderness areas on Wednesday, August 10. “Available data shows North Dakota’s air quality has been improving,” the department stated. “In fact, North Dakota continues to be one...
AURI to Establish Agriculture Innovation Demonstration Center
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Aug. 24, 2022 – The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development (USDA/RD) agency through its Agriculture Innovation Center Program. Thanks to this grant AURI will establish an Agricultural Innovation Center (AURI’s Center), which will deliver several value-added agricultural services to agricultural producers in Minnesota and surrounding states in an effort to further strengthen the region’s agricultural sector.
69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Crowned
ST. PAUL, Minn. —Rachel Rynda (RIN-da), a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69thPrincess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota...
ND Women’s Network Honored as One of 50 Period Heroes
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Women’s Network has been named by Always as one of 50 Period Heroes in 50 States for their work through the North Dakota Period Project. As part of the recognition, the ND Women’s Network received a donation of 50,000 menstrual pads...
