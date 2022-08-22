ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

fargounderground.com

JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo

With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

‘Be A Coffee Bean’ Author Damon West To Speak At Armory Events In Moorhead In September

The Greenhouse has announced that Be A Coffee Bean author Damon West will speak in Moorhead on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The event will take place at the Armory Event Center, 904 Center Ave, Moorhead with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and available online through tickets300.com. Tickets are on sale now.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Society
valleynewslive.com

Fargo artist painting across the metro and state lines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One artist from Fargo is spreading her art first across the metro and now across multiple states. Lauren Starling started her art in 2017 and has done work for businesses from Fargo, to Minneapolis, to Sioux Falls where she just completed a painting of the entire first level of Mario. She is one of the artists behind the Fargo’s own “Mario Wall” which is downtown, in the alley by the Pickled Parrot.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo changes noise ordinance

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDSU students react to University President’s response to hateful speech

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU president Dr. David Cook is condemning recent comments made by a group called the “North Dakota Young Republicans. “It has come to my attention that some members of our community made comments on a private social media site that were homophobic and hateful,” he said.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
FARGO, ND
AG Week

American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest

American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Fargo School Board members get flak from attendees at board meeting

FARGO (KFGO) -The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance. Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
ELLENDALE, ND
kvrr.com

House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
FARGO, ND

