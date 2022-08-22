Read full article on original website
Related
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Saints Row
The new Saints Row Fast Travel has every gamer’s favorite feature in an open-world game. Fast travel. While it’s included in the game it isn’t made aware to the player how to exactly use fast travel in Saints Row. How to unlock and use fast travel in Saints Row.
Saints troll the hell out of Falcons with 28-3 at practice
The New Orleans Saints trolled the Atlanta Falcons at practice with their scoreboard. The New Orleans Saints are a feisty, competitive bunch. CJ Gardner-Johnson has gotten players to punch him in the helmet and gotten his own players to fight him for names he’s called them during practice. Rookie Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting too many of his own teammates.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who is on the Saints' roster bubble entering the preseason finale?
It’s going to be tough to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster. Just 53 of the 80 players under contract right now are going to make the cut, and many of those roster spots are already accounted for – by my count, as many as 46 players should be safe bets to make the opening-day depth chart (granted, three of them are specialists in the kicking game).
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
Yardbarker
For Vikings defensive tackles, it's the mind that matters
EAGAN — Neither Harrison Phillips nor Armon Watts was considered an elite prospect when they came out of college. Phillips was projected by NFL.com as a third rounder and ultimately landed in Buffalo with the 32nd pick in the third round and Watts was expected to go in the latter rounds and ended up with the Vikings as a sixth-round pick.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant Nerfs
With the update patch of MultiVersus Season 1.01, Iron Giant mains will be saddened to hear that a majority of the character’s adjustments are nerfs. Here is all the MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant nerfs. Legend:. + Buff. – Nerf. ~ Change. Iron Giant. Iron giant has been currently...
Magic: The Gathering’s Full Set Roadmap for 2023 Revealed
Even before fans head back to Dominaria, Wizards of the Coast unveiled it’s larger schedule for upcoming Standard sets through 2023. The Standard set roadmap was revealed during the “Wizards Presents” stream on Thursday August 18. The stream featured updates on all things Magic and Dungeons and Dragons related, including the major announcement for Standard sets. Audiences weren’t expecting to see the entire 2023 roadmap, but that is exactly what viewers got.
Dominaria United Spoilers for 8/18
It’s that most exciting time of year once again. The spoiler season is upon us, and cards will slowly be revealed in the next few weeks leading up to the release of Dominaria United. Cards are revealed on various different platforms, so it can be tricky to keep up with all the latest updates. Luckily TGH is here to aid in that process by bringing every new spoiler here.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
Ghost Gaming Claim NSG Summer Championship Crown
While the heat ravaged the city of Philadelphia, 24 teams came to the City of Brotherly Love to wage battle at the Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Summer Championship. The cream of the crop of tier two Valorant waged war against tier one and tier one point five teams for their share of the $50,000 prize pool. With Pearl being enabled for the first time in major pro play in North America, it was the first chance for the scene to develop the meta. Over the course of the weekend, here is how the event went.
2022 NFL Odds: New Orleans Saints over/under win total prediction
The New Orleans Saints are fighting to make the playoffs this season. Let’s check out FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Saints’ over/under win total prediction. The Saints were in the middle of the pack last season finishing with a (9-8) record. Despite missing out on the postseason, this team is […] The post 2022 NFL Odds: New Orleans Saints over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0