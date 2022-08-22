BOISE, Idaho — 82-year-old Dick Johnson is looking forward to defending his crown as a pickleball gold medal champion at the Idaho Senior Games this weekend. Dick is one of the best pickleball players in the world on the senior tour, at the end of April he won gold at the U.S. Open and picked up another gold in the National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale Florida all while catching COVID in between.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO