A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
Fogust is here with light rain in the Bay Area forecast later this week
There were reports of measurable, rain from 0.01 inch to 0.05 inch, across coastal locations in the Bay Area.
Respected analyst predicts 'overvalued' San Francisco Bay Area home prices may drop
Homes in some parts of the Bay Area are reportedly overvalued by nearly 20%.
SFGate
Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf
San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
San Francisco-based Lyft to put 250,000 square feet of its headquarters up for lease
The move comes as the ride-hailing giant - and many other tech firms - embrace remote work.
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
Influencer-loved LA chain Alfred Coffee is opening San Francisco location
The trendy cafe has over a dozen locations in Los Angeles, but this is its first foray into Northern California.
SFGate
Suspect In 2 Bank Heists Wore Amazon Coat, Police Say
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in a Rio Vista man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon coat. The 22-year-old man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said.
Outrage grows after video shows Marin cop dumping homeless person in SF
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating the video.
SFGate
Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people. The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) site's colorful history, forged...
Oasis Cafe owner worries for future of his Ethiopian restaurant after SF fire: ‘We just need help’
The Oasis Cafe owner said he's unsure when he can reopen.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
