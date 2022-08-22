Read full article on original website
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
Song helps uplift eastern Kentucky following deadly floods
Singer and songwriter Kristi Miller has written a new song in response to the devastation of the eastern Kentucky floods.
Gov. Andy Beshear breaks ground on Mountain Parkway expansion
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Wolfe County Wednesday to break ground on a section of Eastern Kentucky’s Mountain Parkway expansion. The project will be widening 11 miles of the parkway in Wolfe County. “The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand...
Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
72 more adoptable pets arrive at Kentucky Humane Society from eastern Kentucky
KHS had already brought over 126 animals from that region after the flood hit several weeks ago. Officials said they plan to keep doing so as long as there's a need.
Covid picture in Kentucky looking up
For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Disaster food benefits available to flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from last month’s flooding, landslides and mudslides. In July, at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration...
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
Beshear, lawmakers announce $212 million for 6-month rebuild effort in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Kentucky lawmakers Wednesday after calling for a special legislative session to bring relief to eastern Kentucky. During this time, Beshear announced $212.7 million will be spent over the next six months in an effort to rebuild areas damaged by the floods that began July 26, according to a release by the governor’s office.
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
What are Kentucky’s favorite dog breeds?
Did your favorite breed of dog crack Kentucky's top five?
Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter
Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
