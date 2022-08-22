ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Season 5 SMG Tier List

PPSh-41 (VG) In the S Tier are 10 SMGs that should continue to be elite in Season 5. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. After getting a slight buff, the Vanguard PPSh-41 receives the call back up to the S Tier. For now, the all-new RA 225 slots in here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Meanwhile, the MP-40, Type 100, Sten, Black Ops Cold War MP5 and Welgun have still translated to high K/D ratios for those using them, so feel free to keep doing so.
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16

The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: How to Get Free Player

Here's how to bag a free Ones to Watch player in FIFA 23. As FIFA 22 promotions head into their final hour, and with a fresh season of Ultimate Team awaiting managers in FIFA 23, finally, a familiar promotion is peeking its head above the horizon. FIFA 23's Ones to Watch promotion greets players as an old friend, heralding in an all-new season of opportunity.
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2

Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Wattson Receives Possible Stealth Buff to Her Ultimate Ability

Wattson's Ultimate Ability has seemingly just received an unintended buff. In a video released by Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation, they detail how Wattson's Ultimate Ability can now be placed on Tridents. This lets players drive the ability across the map to quickly protect and buff teammates. Since the change was...
