Fortnite Skins for The Exo Stranger, Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey Revealed
Iconic characters Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey have joined Fortnite alongside the Exo Stranger from the original Destiny. Starting at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 23, players will be able to purchase or earn the Destiny-themed skins. And Epic Games has also revealed the Javelin-4 map. "Made by creator team...
Fortnite Guardian Zone Control Explained
Fortnite's Guardian Zone Control is a new game mode part of the Destiny 2 collaboration.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Twitch to Let Partners Stream on YouTube
Twitch will let partners stream on competing channels such as YouTube — with some restrictions.
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16
The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
How to Unlock Exdash in Vampire Survivors
Here's how to unlock Exdash Exiviiq, a hidden character in Vampire Survivors.
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins
Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen Nerf Confirmed
Overwatch 2 is closer to being released and some heroes are already expected to receive nerfs before the official launch. Junker Queen will not have the same impact in the OW2 after director Aaron Keller took to Twitter to confirm the nerf. Junker Queen did the most DPS and was...
Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Shed Tail Revealed
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developers Game Freak have revealed a new move: Shed Tail
How to Battle a Challenger in Pokémon GO
Pokémon Go is celebrating the World Championship 2022 by giving players challengers that are available to fight. Challengers can be found until Aug. 23, 2022, after you redeem one of the timed research codes. Here is a guide on how to find and battle a c
Fall Guys x Destiny 2 Collaboration Announced
Developers of Fall Guys and Destiny 2 have announced a collaboration set to come to life in the near future. The collaboration is set to release on Sept. 17.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
Will F1 Manager be Free on EA Play?
With the release of F1 Manager 2022 heading towards us at top speed, gamers would like to know if the new racing game will be free on EA Play. EA Play offers me
How to Get World of Warcraft: Shadowlands for Free
The offer is available to any player with a Battle.net account who has a copy of WoW. Players must also have at least one previous expansion license on their account.
