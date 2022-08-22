ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14

Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size

All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2

Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
3 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.16

The League of Legends Patch 12.16 will be released on Aug. 24, 2022, and there will be a few big changes to the visual and gameplay. Here is everything you need to know about Patch 12.16 for LoL. The patch will address balance issues at the highest levels of play.
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins

Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen Nerf Confirmed

Overwatch 2 is closer to being released and some heroes are already expected to receive nerfs before the official launch. Junker Queen will not have the same impact in the OW2 after director Aaron Keller took to Twitter to confirm the nerf. Junker Queen did the most DPS and was...
Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
How to Battle a Challenger in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Go is celebrating the World Championship 2022 by giving players challengers that are available to fight. Challengers can be found until Aug. 23, 2022, after you redeem one of the timed research codes. Here is a guide on how to find and battle a c
