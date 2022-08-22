ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Knowledge-is-Key
3d ago

The only problem with the statement is, “it’s rigged ESPN wants them to…” He sounds more like some parents I have known. You are not going to get every call. Your going to lose some games you should have won and you will win some games you should have lost. Talk like that if allow to fester could bring down morale. The coach did a great job on bring his team back together and what they needed to do.

Donald Mcneill
3d ago

Kids made a really good point. I saw a lot of thrown balls called strikes that were nowhere close to being a strike

citizenzero
3d ago

Oh gawd.. he’s a kid. He’s playing sports. If he wasn’t so passionate about the sport, he wouldn’t be on a little league world series team. It’s no different than pros or parents, for that matter, arguing a play. Let kids be kids. At least they’ve learned there’s no honor in participation trophies at this level of competition. That’s a win all the way around.

