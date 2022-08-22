Iconic Broadway show ‘Les Misérables’ coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An iconic Broadway show will be coming to Greensboro.

According to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s “acclaimed production” of Boublil and Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical “Les Misérables” will be on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets through the Tanger Center’s website or Ticketmaster . Tickets for large groups must be purchased on the Tanger Center website.

More information can be found at LesMis.com , the official website for “Les Misérables.”

“The phenomenon of “Les Misérables” never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than “Les Miz,” and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you,” Cameron Mackintosh said.

“Les Misérables” is the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

