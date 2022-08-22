ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Iconic Broadway show ‘Les Misérables’ coming to Tanger Center

FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An iconic Broadway show will be coming to Greensboro.

According to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s “acclaimed production” of Boublil and Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning musical “Les Misérables” will be on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets through the Tanger Center’s website or Ticketmaster . Tickets for large groups must be purchased on the Tanger Center website.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PWCy_0hQfvIt000
    01. “One Day More” from Les Misérables. Photo by Johan Persson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSLdj_0hQfvIt000
    Les Miserable, Queens Theatre, London, UK, 2018, Credit: Johan Persson/www.perssonphotography.com
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qj6gy_0hQfvIt000
    03. “Red and Black” from Les Misérables. Photo by Johan Persson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RI7oi_0hQfvIt000
    04. Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine from Les Misérables. Photo by Johan Persson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0s9p_0hQfvIt000
    05. Bradley Jaden as Javert from Les Misérables. Photo by Johan Persson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A71j7_0hQfvIt000
    06. “Red and Black” from Les Misérables. Photo by Johan Persson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3zDj_0hQfvIt000
    07. “Bring Him Home” – Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean from Les Misérables. Photo by Danny Kaan.

More information can be found at LesMis.com , the official website for “Les Misérables.”

“The phenomenon of “Les Misérables” never fails to astound me.  No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than “Les Miz,” and it’s time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you,” Cameron Mackintosh said.

“Les Misérables” is the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestokesnews.com

The Palmetto shows movies once again

The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WALNUT COVE, NC
FOX8 News

Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.  Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

EMT, local musician wins music award in Atlanta

Aaron Carter had all of his bases covered for his trip to the International Singer/Songwriter Association awards ceremony in Atlanta. Transportation plans set, he got a new suit, acceptance speech for just in case, and the skills to help himself out should he get hurt in the excitement of winning an award.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
newsoforange.com

Museum hires Mebane native as site manager

The Orange County Historical Museum recently named Catie Atkinson as Site Manager, a post that was last held by Tanya Day, who took a position with Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill. Atkinson is from Orange County, and was raised on the Orange County side of Mebane, attending Hillsborough Elementary, Gravely Hill Middle School, and Orange High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, and her masters from Appalachian State University.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
uncg.edu

Students say goodbye to Ms. Brenda

“I think that the Lord gave me this job so that I could encourage people to do the best they could do.”. Brenda Joyce, retired UNC Greensboro dining cashier. Her smiling face has made students feel at home while they got their meals at UNC Greensboro. Fountain View Dining Hall cashier Brenda Joyce, known to the Spartan community as “Ms. Brenda,” said goodbye to UNCG and hello to retirement. Students made sure she knew how much she meant to them.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
Person
Jon Robyns
FOX8 News

Beloved NC State Fair food booth going away

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A beloved NC State Fair staple — a booth operating for more than 100 years — is exiting the annual fair for good, and taking its iconic country ham biscuits with it. The booth operated through a partnership of First United Methodist Church of Cary and White Plains United Methodist Church […]
CARY, NC
thestokesnews.com

South Stokes Fire & Rescue hosts inaugural car show

SOUTH STOKES FIRE & RESCUE – This past Friday, Aug. 20, the South Stokes Fire & Rescue hosted the inaugural Hot Wheels Custom Car Show at South Stokes High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise funds for station improvements. The price of admission was $25 per person and all proceeds were donated to the station. A multitude of unique cars and trucks were on display in the parking lot of South Stokes High School for a cause. Prizes were awarded to several of the participants at the car show.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

PTI Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the ramp when we’re...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Red And Black#Performing#Musical Theater#The Steven Tanger Center#Ticketmaster#Lesmis Com
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

A cut above: Rodwell Roots Flower Farm flourishing in Mebane

Tammy and Clark Norman started small about six years ago, when they began selling their fresh cut flowers. The name — Rodwell Roots Flower Farm — might have raised some eyebrows as it was more of a backyard-to-front yard operation. The owners grew the flowers in the backyard and sold them in the front yard of their home in a little neighborhood on Mebane Oaks Road.
MEBANE, NC
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Greensboro, North Carolina

Sprinting through North Carolina? Adjourn your journey to relish in all the best things to do in Greensboro, NC. North Carolina’s third-largest city, Greensboro teems with superb museums, historic sites, and beautiful parks, making it a fantastic addition to any Southeast US itinerary. Also known as the Gate City,...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
thestokesnews.com

Shinault, Kiser are wed

Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
GERMANTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy