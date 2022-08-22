ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.

A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
CultureMap Austin

Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club

Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition

A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
LAKEWAY, TX
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Eat, drink, or boutique in the Hill Country's Leander

Just 30 miles north of downtown Austin, historic Leander is a go-to destination that’s part of the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The charming Old Town district boasts a unique collection of shops along with local flavor in the form of dining destinations, distilleries, and more. You can even ride the rails when you’re in town — or you may even stumble across a hometown event or festival.
LEANDER, TX
CultureMap Austin

Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas

If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000

A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week. Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

3 major airlines ground nonstop routes from Austin airport

The airlines giveth and the airlines taketh away: Amid a large-scale ramp-up of nonstop flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, three airlines are actually scaling back service here. As of this November, American Airlines will halt nonstop service between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to a spokesperson for the...
AUSTIN, TX
