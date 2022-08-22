If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO