Effect of Physical Activity on Disease-Free Survival in Patients Receiving Adjuvant Therapy for Stage III Colon Cancer

Elotuzumab Plus Pomalidomide/Dexamethasone in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: ELOQUENT-3 Overall Survival Analysis
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Meletios A. Dimopoulos, MD, and colleagues, the final overall survival analysis of the phase II ELOQUENT-3 trial showed significant benefit with the addition of elotuzumab to pomalidomide and dexamethasone (EPd) vs pomalidomide and dexamethasone alone (Pd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who were previously treated with lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.
Deep-Learning Algorithm May Streamline Lung Cancer Radiotherapy Treatment
Lung cancer, the most common cancer worldwide, is targeted with radiation therapy in nearly one-half of cases. Radiation therapy planning is a manual, resource-intensive process that can take days to weeks to complete, and even highly trained physicians vary in their determinations of how much tissue to target with radiation. Furthermore, a shortage of radiation oncology practitioners and clinics worldwide is expected to grow as cancer rates increase.
Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab in Localized dMMR/MSI-H Gastric Cancer
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Thierry André, MD, and colleagues, the French (GERCOR) phase II NEONIPIGA trial has shown a high pathologic complete response rate with nivolumab/ipilimumab neoadjuvant therapy in patients with localized deficient mismatch repair (dMMR)/microsatellite instability–high (MSI-H) gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
International Career Joins Cancer Research and Clinical Care of Patients With Lung Cancer
Pilar Garrido, MD, PhD, is Head of the Medical Oncology Department, University Hospital Ramón y Cajal, Madrid. She is also Co-Director of the Cancer Research Group at Instituto Ramón y Cajal de Investigación Sanitaria (IRYCIS). Her main areas of research and clinical interest are thoracic tumors, in particular lung cancer.
Cardiovascular Mortality and Cancer Mortality Over Time Among Cancer Survivors
In an English retrospective cohort study reported in JACC: Cardio-Oncology, Helen Strongman, PhD, of the Department of Non-Communicable Disease Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and colleagues found that cardiovascular mortality ultimately exceeded mortality from common primary cancers in older cancer survivors over time from primary cancer diagnosis, although eventual dominance of cardiovascular mortality was less frequent when compared with total cancer mortality.1.
Adding CT to X-Ray for Follow-up of Completely Resected NSCLC
In a French phase III trial (IFCT-0302) reported in The Lancet Oncology, Westeel et al found that a strategy including computed tomography (CT) and x-ray vs x-ray alone did not improve overall survival when used in the follow-up of patients with completely resected non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Study...
People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds
People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
Study Investigates Rural/Urban Disparities in Hospice Care Among Patients With Hematologic Malignancies
People with blood cancers living in rural areas are less likely to receive end-of-life hospice care compared to those living in metropolitan regions, according to a new study published by Hussaini et al in the journal Blood Advances. In this study, researchers identified significant disparities in end-of-life care, finding that individuals living with hematologic malignancies in rural areas were more likely to die in a nursing facility and not in a hospice facility compared to those living in metropolitan regions. This research underscores that while outcomes in cancer care have dramatically improved over the past decade, advancements in end-of-life care in rural areas are not matching up to those found in cities and suburbs.
Tisagenlecleucel for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
On May 27, 2022, tisagenlecleucel, a CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, was granted accelerated approval for adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on the multicenter ELARA trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03568461) in patients who...
Azacitidine for Newly Diagnosed Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia
On May 20, 2022, azacitidine for injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pediatric patients with newly diagnosed juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.1. Approval was based on findings in the multicenter AZA-JMML-001 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02447666), in which 18 patients (median age = 2.1 years) received intravenous azacitidine daily on days 1 to 7 of 28-day cycles for a minimum of three cycles and a maximum of six cycles, unless patients had disease progression or were ready for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) between cycles 4 and 6.
Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization
As a nonpartisan organization, the American Cancer Society has an overarching goal to improve the lives of patients with cancer and their families. We believe all individuals should have an equitable opportunity to prevent, find, detect, and survive cancer, irrespective of geography. The June 24 decision by the U.S. Supreme...
How Did the First Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect Cancer Survivors?
Recent research published by Xuesong Han, PhD, and colleagues in the journal Cancer indicated that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged U.S. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment. The prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased, regardless of cancer history, and declines in smoking were larger among cancer survivors than nonelderly adults without a cancer history.
