Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Man shoots woman’s car window with BB gun in San Mateo road rage incident
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man shattered a woman’s rear driver’s side window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday, the San Mateo Police Department reported on Facebook. The suspect, whom police did not identify, was later tracked down by police and arrested. SMPD said the victim was driving southbound […]
crimevoice.com
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
news24-680.com
Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday
An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Neighbor Dispute Over Dog Escalates to Criminal Investigation in Pittsburg
A neighbor dispute over a dog in Pittsburg has sparked a criminal investigation. A video caught on a home surveillance camera appears to show a walk around the neighborhood taking a threatening turn. “It’s crazy because usually it’s a very calm neighborhood,” said Maricruz Ramos Gill. The...
Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for The post Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Motorcyclist killed in crash along Moorpark Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Fiery Collision on Highway 580 [Livermore, CA]
Two-Vehicle Accident near Livermore Avenue Left Two Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash around 2:47 a.m. along westbound 580, east of Livermore Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an unconscious woman lying between a burning Toyota Camry and a wrecked Nissan Altima. Later on, the...
NBC Bay Area
Vehicle Fire Blocks Lanes of I-880 in Fremont-Newark Area
Southbound Interstate 880 in the Fremont-Newark area is down to two lanes due to a vehicle fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle fire is located just north of Stevenson Boulevard, the CHP said. The fire is contained. No injuries have been reported.
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
crimevoice.com
San Jose Homicide Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On April 9th, 2022, at approximately 4:29 AM, Officers responded to the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark
A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Three-Car Collision on Monument Boulevard [Concord, CA]
CONCORD, CA (August 23, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a three-car collision on Monument Boulevard claimed the life of an 84-year-old man. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 5:53 p.m., at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane involving three vehicles. According to reports, three vehicles collided in...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
710
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0